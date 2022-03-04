Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.98 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Middleby worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,374,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $177.80 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average is $182.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.