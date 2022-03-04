Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.49% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,068,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $600,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter.

SIL stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

