Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

