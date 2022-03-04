Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,364 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $3,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

