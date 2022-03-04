Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $184.18.

