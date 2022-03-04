Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Shares Down 8.3%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 1,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

