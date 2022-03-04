Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.67. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14.

About Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

