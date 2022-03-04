SafePal Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $72.73 million and approximately $51.05 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.