Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the January 31st total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.78. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,998. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

