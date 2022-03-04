Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 943,393 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 965,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 892,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 511,021 shares during the last quarter.

SCOA stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

