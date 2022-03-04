Seedify.fund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.53 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00013368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $128.29 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06648370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.72 or 0.99912652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

