Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKHSY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Sekisui House has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $22.35.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

