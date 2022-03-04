Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SNRH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
