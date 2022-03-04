Sentinel One Day Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $48.78 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,915,641,083 coins and its circulating supply is 7,191,333,137 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

