Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $99.00

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99.18 ($1.33), with a volume of 583998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.36).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.45.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.