Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Down 8.2%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.