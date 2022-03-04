Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SKLKY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 4,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Shinsei Bank has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.75.
Shinsei Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
