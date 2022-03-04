Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SKLKY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 4,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Shinsei Bank has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startups, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

