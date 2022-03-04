Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.30. Approximately 2,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

