Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Declines By 49.7%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FFNTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,388. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.56.
