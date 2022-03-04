Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Expands By 79.8%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,211. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

