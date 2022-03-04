Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Rises By 78.5%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 230,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 302,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

