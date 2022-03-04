Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Declines By 48.3%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CRU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,554. Crucible Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 714,726 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.