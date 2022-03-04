Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Declines By 40.2%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Several research firms recently commented on DREUF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

