Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 48.1%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. Citigroup cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.On from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

EONGY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.24. 122,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,739. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

