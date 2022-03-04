Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 81.7%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,571.0 days.
OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $$13.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.
Electric Power Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
