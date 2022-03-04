Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Decreases By 45.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GDLLF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.17. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

