Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Decreases By 48.4%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.21. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

