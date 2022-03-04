Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Decreases By 45.6%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 184,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,753. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

