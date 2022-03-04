Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Decreases By 45.6%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 184,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,753. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilika (ILIKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.