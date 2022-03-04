Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 86.1%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 16.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 686,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inuvo alerts:

INUV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 253,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,808. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.