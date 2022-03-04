Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Expands By 84.4%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 72,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,394. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

