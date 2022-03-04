Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declines By 45.6%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,996. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
