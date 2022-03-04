Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declines By 45.6%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,996. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 450.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 192.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

