Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Declines By 39.2%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $28.48 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

