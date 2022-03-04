Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Decreases By 47.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.8 days.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$33.80 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

