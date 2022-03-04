Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Decreases By 47.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.8 days.
Shares of Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$33.80 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27.
About Mineral Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineral Resources (MALRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.