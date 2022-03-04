Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Grows By 80.3%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 12,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.74.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

