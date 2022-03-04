Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 47.6%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,093,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OCLN remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 343,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About OriginClear (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OriginClear (OCLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.