Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 47.6%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,093,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OCLN remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 343,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

