Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Declines By 45.6%

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OXUS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Oxus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

