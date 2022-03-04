Short Interest in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expands By 75.4%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 226,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFLT. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.