Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 40.0%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

