Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 40.0%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
