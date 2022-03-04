Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Grows By 71.4%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 7,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

