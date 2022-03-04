Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Rises By 77.8%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:RXRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,954. RXR Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

