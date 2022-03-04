Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Expands By 66.7%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Safestore stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

