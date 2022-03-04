Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Drops By 47.3%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHCAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sharp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 156,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

