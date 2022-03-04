Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rises By 63.9%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SMBC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.75. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,551. The company has a market cap of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.