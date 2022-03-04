Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increases By 74.6%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

