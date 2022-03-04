Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Declines By 47.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

UUU stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. 427,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,929. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

