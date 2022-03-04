Short Interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Drops By 40.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 829,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFG opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

