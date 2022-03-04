SHPING 1-Day Volume Hits $4.58 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $35.25 million and $4.58 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

