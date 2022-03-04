Sidoti Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $41.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Sidoti from $55.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a P/E ratio of -115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

