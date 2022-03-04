Sidoti Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $41.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Sidoti from $55.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a P/E ratio of -115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.