Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.23% of Sierra Bancorp worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $26.84 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

BSRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

