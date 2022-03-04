Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.35

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 2096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,973,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.